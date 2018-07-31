Kim Kardashian is getting dragged after saying she 'doesn't have a bad word to say about Trump.'

The Kardashian-Jenner dynasty hasn't been super helpful when it comes to standing up to president Trump, particularly Kim and Kanye. Back in April Kanye tweeted love for Trump before continuing on a troubling MAGA spree, and Kim faithfully defended her husband.
Then, in May, Kim used her platform for good by meeting in the Oval Office to convince Trump to grant pardon to 62-year-old grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a first time non-violent drug offense. Kim's meeting with Trump was a success, led to Johnson's pardon, and now the beauty mogul has a growing list of women she wants to free.
Her use of access to Trump is positive in itself, however, during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live she shirked back from critiquing the president on any level.
After discussing her meeting in the Oval Office, Kimmel asked Kim about Kanye's professed love of Trump. She went on to clarify that her husband's admiration of Trump was far more about personality than policy.
"Kanye doesn't necessarily agree with his policies. He likes his personality and how he made it to be president when everybody really underestimated him. He's not political so he doesn't dig deep into what's going on."
When pushed for her own feelings about Trump, Kim not only remained mum, but claimed she has nothing negative to say at all.
"I have nothing bad to say about the president. He's done something amazing," she said, referencing Johnson's pardon.
As you can imagine, her refusal to call out Trump in the least angered a LOT of people. Soon after the quote (and video) were posted online, the floodgates opened.
Based on the rest of the interview, it seems that Kim's lack of commentary was strategic - since she wants to convince Trump to pardon more people. Nonetheless, saying you "have nothing bad to say" about a president putting children in cages isn't a good look.