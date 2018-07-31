Kim Kardashian is getting dragged after saying she 'doesn't have a bad word to say about Trump.'

The Kardashian-Jenner dynasty hasn't been super helpful when it comes to standing up to president Trump, particularly Kim and Kanye. Back in April Kanye tweeted love for Trump before continuing on a troubling MAGA spree, and Kim faithfully defended her husband.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Then, in May, Kim used her platform for good by meeting in the Oval Office to convince Trump to grant pardon to 62-year-old grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a first time non-violent drug offense. Kim's meeting with Trump was a success, led to Johnson's pardon, and now the beauty mogul has a growing list of women she wants to free.

Her use of access to Trump is positive in itself, however, during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live she shirked back from critiquing the president on any level.

After discussing her meeting in the Oval Office, Kimmel asked Kim about Kanye's professed love of Trump. She went on to clarify that her husband's admiration of Trump was far more about personality than policy.