Kim Kardashian faces wrath of mommy-shamers over North West's church attire.

Kim Kardashian has been criticized before for her parenting choices.

While North is stylish, she's also five years old.

Kim allows her to wear bright red lipstick at Christmas parties, and North was truly serving a look:

She responded to the backlash from the lipstick incident by saying, "I don't think she should wear lashes or too dark of a lipstick. It is a form of expression. So I want her to express herself, but I want her to be appropriate, too." It's not shocking that little girls love playing with makeup and there's nothing inherently wrong with allowing children to wear makeup sometimes, but some of Kim's choices have left people feeling uneasy. The most recent case was at a Sunday church service, where North was wearing dark lipstick, a black dress with (feathers?) and sunglasses.