Kim Kardashian faces wrath of mommy-shamers over North West's church attire.

Kim Kardashian has been criticized before for her parenting choices.
While North is stylish, she's also five years old.
Kim allows her to wear bright red lipstick at Christmas parties, and North was truly serving a look:
She responded to the backlash from the lipstick incident by saying, "I don't think she should wear lashes or too dark of a lipstick. It is a form of expression. So I want her to express herself, but I want her to be appropriate, too." It's not shocking that little girls love playing with makeup and there's nothing inherently wrong with allowing children to wear makeup sometimes, but some of Kim's choices have left people feeling uneasy. The most recent case was at a Sunday church service, where North was wearing dark lipstick, a black dress with (feathers?) and sunglasses.
If anyone has ever been or had to deal with a stubborn five-year-old girl who wants to look twenty-five, you understand how difficult it is to explain why certain clothes and makeup should be exclusively for adults. Children want to seem cool and grow up fast and the easiest way to do that is to dress up like the people they admire. Now, imagine how much harder it would be when your mom is famous for a sex tape and all your aunts have fake butts.
Some people on the internet weren't pleased with Kim's choice for church, though:
Keep dancing, North!