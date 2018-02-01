Kim Kardashian is sending 'gifts' to her haters and it's deliciously petty.

Few celebrities alive today are as well-versed in staving off haters as Kim Kardashian, so it feels completely on-brand that she's concocted the pettiest revenge plan in all of the land.

Just this week the beauty mogul launched her Valentines day-themed Kimoji Hearts Fragrance perfumes, and she's celebrating the launch by sending special gifts to all her haters.

One of Kardashian's recent Instagram revealed a table full of post-it notes with the names of all her Valentines. The pink and orange sticky notes featured close pals and friendly acquaintances such as Chrissy Teigen and Ciara. However, the collection of blue notes include Kardashian haters and adversaries such as Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna and Piers Morgan.

Kim K is really out here sending all her "haters" Valentines 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/W5BavHHDD0 — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) February 1, 2018

"I decided for this Valentine’s Day everyone deserves a valentine, so I’m going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of because it’s Valentine’s Day after all," Kardashian said in her Instagram story.

The hollowed out chocolate hearts all hold one of three signature Kimoji fragrances in the center: BFFs, Ride or Die, and Bae.

We are naturally curious which specific hearts she doled out to Swift, Wendy Williams, Piers Morgan, and the others on her wide-spanning list of haters.

To make this whole ordeal even more petty (if that's humanly possible), TMZ reports that all of the hearts will be hand delivered.

This year, Valentines day will be a very Kardashian affair for everyone on this list, especially, the haters.