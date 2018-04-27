Kim Kardashian said what we're all thinking about the Khloe and Tristan drama.

Many fans are celebrating the recent birth of Khloe Kardashian's adorable baby True.
Amidst the baby celebrations, a lot of us are still reeling from the fact that there's video evidence Tristan Thompson has been cheating on Khloe. Footage from October shows Thompson getting handsy with two women, while a more recent video shows the basketball player bringing a mystery woman back to his hotel room.
While the family has largely focused on supporting Khloe through this difficult time, fans and the adoring public have still been dying to hear thoughts from Kim and the rest of the family.
During a preview clip for an upcoming interview on The Ellen Degeneres show Kim finally broke her silence on the painful debacle.
"Poor Khloe. Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so fucked up. We really were rooting for Khloé and we still are, you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over."
This is exactly how many of us feel about the situation.
The full episode of this interview will be airing Monday, at which point we might get a deeper look at her feelings on the matter.