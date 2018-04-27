Kim Kardashian said what we're all thinking about the Khloe and Tristan drama.

Many fans are celebrating the recent birth of Khloe Kardashian's adorable baby True.

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True! pic.twitter.com/Hn2RFzRMuu — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 16, 2018

Amidst the baby celebrations, a lot of us are still reeling from the fact that there's video evidence Tristan Thompson has been cheating on Khloe. Footage from October shows Thompson getting handsy with two women, while a more recent video shows the basketball player bringing a mystery woman back to his hotel room.

did she name her baby True Thompson because rumors about Tristan cheating were.....true? pic.twitter.com/wzN5aq1oXT — jessica (@jessica_lynn423) April 16, 2018

While the family has largely focused on supporting Khloe through this difficult time, fans and the adoring public have still been dying to hear thoughts from Kim and the rest of the family.

During a preview clip for an upcoming interview on The Ellen Degeneres show Kim finally broke her silence on the painful debacle.