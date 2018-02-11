Kim Kardashian made her kids a snack that traumatized the internet.

Any veteran parent knows that preparing food for multiple kids can be a chore. Between food allergies, the picky eating habits of kids, and time constraints, making family meals that ALL of the kids eat is sometimes a near Olympian feat.

So, it's completely understandable that Kim Kardashian made her kids a snack that was tailored to their specific tastes. Nonetheless, the internet had some strong feelings about the spread.

The snack in question was affectionately dubbed "hotdog sushi."

Regardless of the struggles of parenting, a lot of people had strong feelings about the Kardashian snack.

So is anyone gonna talk about @KimKardashian s hotdog sushi or — Blair🎴 (@_blair_i) February 11, 2018

KIM KARDASHIAN REALLY MADE HER KIDS HOT DOG SUSHI IM DISGUSTED — queer k (@karloluvspandas) February 11, 2018