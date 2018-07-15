Kim Kardashian defends Kylie Jenner's status as a self-made billionaire: 'We are all self-made.'

In case you missed it, this week Forbes included 21-year-old Kylie Jenner in a list of self-made billionaires. The makeup mogul appeared on the magazine's cover, and an profile detailed her business plan and steady rise towards billionaire status.

As you can imagine, a lot of people were quick to point out the fact that "self-made" felt inaccurate when describing someone born into the wealthy Kardashian dynasty.

kylie jenner’s “self-made” empire is almost as funny as donald trump’s “small loan of 1 million dollars” — james (@phan1om_) July 11, 2018

calling kylie jenner a ‘self-made billionaire’ is like claiming you made soup from scratch because you opened a can and reheated it. — gulab jamun (@PedestrianPoet) July 11, 2018

Even fans who respect and acknowledge her work ethic were quick to point out that "self-made" wasn't the best descriptor.

Kylie Jenner took advantage of the resources she was born into.



She worked smart to get where she is. And I stan!



But putting her as part of #SelfMadeWomen 🤔 ??? — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 11, 2018

Even the Dictionary jumped in to shade Kylie's self-made status.