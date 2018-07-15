Kim Kardashian defends Kylie Jenner's status as a self-made billionaire: 'We are all self-made.'

In case you missed it, this week Forbes included 21-year-old Kylie Jenner in a list of self-made billionaires. The makeup mogul appeared on the magazine's cover, and an profile detailed her business plan and steady rise towards billionaire status.
As you can imagine, a lot of people were quick to point out the fact that "self-made" felt inaccurate when describing someone born into the wealthy Kardashian dynasty.
Even fans who respect and acknowledge her work ethic were quick to point out that "self-made" wasn't the best descriptor.
Even the Dictionary jumped in to shade Kylie's self-made status.
But now, her older sister Kim Kardashian, who many claimed paved the way for Kylie, has weighed in on the debacle.
In an interview with Refinery 29, the 37-year-old shared that she thinks the critiques are unfair and that while Kylie is privileged, many people from privileged families underachieve.
"I really didn’t get it, because she is 'self-made,' we are all self-made. What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense. I know so many people like that who haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I've seen the complete opposite."
She then went on to clarify that being born into wealth didn't mean she and her siblings actually had access to those funds. All of them, Kim says, worked to build their own businesses.
"Me, Kylie, not one of the siblings has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice. That’s how I lived my life with my dad (Robert Kardashian). He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way. Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom."
Still, a lot of people's critiques remain. Most of the people chiming in weren't denying that Kylie or her sisters work hard, it's apparent they do. But rather, that tons of people work hard but don't have near the same resources. So, pretending Kylie got where she is exclusively on work ethic is choosing willful ignorance.
Self-made or not, we can all agree that Kylie is incredibly, filthy rich.