Kim Kardashian just destroyed Lamar Odam on Twitter after he talked sh*t about Khloe.

Don't come for the Kardashian sisters unless they come for you. That's a rule that pertains to real life, and applies double to all social media interactions.

So, when ex Lamar Odom attempted to burn Khloe Kardashian on Twitter, Kim immediately snatched him up with some truth. For those not up to speed, Odom and Khloe divorced back in 2016 after he recovered from rehab. She initially filed for divorce in 2013 amidst Odom's many infidelities, but decided to postpone the divorce when he nearly overdosed. So as you can imagine, Kim was NOT here for Odom sh*tting on Khloe after all of that mess. Burn!🔥 Lamar Odom on Khloe Kardashian: I knew my marriage to Khloe was over “when she was on her second or third NBA player”. pic.twitter.com/grmD3j8C3q — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 18, 2018

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

The roast was so hot that Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen commented.

She was so excited about the shade she needed two separate tweets to get her message across.

GAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH EM — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2018