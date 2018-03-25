Kim Kardashian's March for Our Lives picture had a photoshop fail. She got dragged.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people across the world joined in March for Our Lives rallies to advocate for stricter gun laws. Of this number, a notable number of celebrities joined the marches and posted tributes on social media. Both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been outspoken about gun violence in the past, with the rapper noting his childhood in Chicago, and the reality star referencing the frightening Paris robbery she experienced at gunpoint.

Because of their convictions about gun control, Kim and Kanye decided to attend the Washington D.C. rally alongside their 4-year-old daughter North west.

I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️ . I hope North remembers this forever pic.twitter.com/wJRRAvW9tC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

Before the demonstration, Kim posted a photo of herself on Instagram.

Upon first glance, it's a nice photo of Kim in athletic wear. But upon further inspection, the internet noticed a few glaring photoshop fails. For one, the car in the corner is completely squished. Also, the pavement at the bottom is strangely (and unnaturally) curved.