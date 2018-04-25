Kim Kardashian is melting down on Twitter in defense of Kanye's sudden Trump support.

UPDATE:
Just when you thought it reached peak hell, briefly after publishing this article Donald Trump Jr. co-opted Hillary Clinton's 2016 hashtag to retweet Kim Kardashian's defense of Kanye.
2018 is truly the end of it all. Now, back to the article as scheduled.
Kanye West is currently going through something. The past few days, his Twitter presence has taken a drastic heel turn from his regular stream of self-promotions and reflections on the creative process.
Instead of talking about his visions of new shoe designs or heartrending albums, Kanye has gone on a spree of praise for political pundits, including Donald Trump himself.
For those unfamiliar with updated modes of racism, this is a white power sign that Kanye is rocking with his fingers.
He even stocked up on MAGA hats.
Some concerned fans have reference the movie Get Out, and claimed that Kanye's current state of mind mirrors "the sunken place" in the movie.
For those who haven't seen the movie, this is essentially a place where a black person has either been trapped or brainwashed by racist white people.
Kanye has claimed he's receiving heat due to the independent nature of his thought process, and claimed that anti-Trump "mob mentality" makes him feel defensive of the president.
The Twitter rabbit hole has gone so deep that Trump himself has retweeted Kanye.
Due to the alarming heat this Twitter journey has brought upon the Kardashian-West family, and the scary implications tied up in Kanye's momentary Trump support, Kim has swooped in with a defense of her husband.
Basically, regardless of how genuine or disingenuous Kanye's tweets about Trump are, Kim wants everyone to stop arm chair diagnosing her husband. Honestly, even though I cry-puked after seeing a photo of my longtime beloved musician Kanye in a MAGA hat, I agree that arm chair psychology certainly won't help the situation.