Kim Kardashian is melting down on Twitter in defense of Kanye's sudden Trump support.

UPDATE:

Just when you thought it reached peak hell, briefly after publishing this article Donald Trump Jr. co-opted Hillary Clinton's 2016 hashtag to retweet Kim Kardashian's defense of Kanye.

2018 is truly the end of it all. Now, back to the article as scheduled.

Kanye West is currently going through something. The past few days, his Twitter presence has taken a drastic heel turn from his regular stream of self-promotions and reflections on the creative process.

Instead of talking about his visions of new shoe designs or heartrending albums, Kanye has gone on a spree of praise for political pundits, including Donald Trump himself.

For those unfamiliar with updated modes of racism, this is a white power sign that Kanye is rocking with his fingers.