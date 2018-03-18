Kim Kardashian's new 'inclusive' makeup line has some problems and people noticed.

This week Kim Kardashian announced she'll be launching a line of concealers as part of her growing brand KKW Beauty.
Upon first glance, the campaign images for the upcoming line seem hopeful.
There are women of various skin tones, ages, body types, and styles promoting the 16 upcoming shades.
But upon closer inspection, many people noticed a glaring issues with the makeup line.
While there are darker skinned women featured in the campaign, the shades themselves primarily feature very light skin tones, with a few very basic darker shades.
People immediately started to call out the huge oversight, especially in a line obviously attempting to project inclusiveness.
Several people made the salient point that despite being married to Kanye and having mixed children, Kim still doesn't take the time to think of black women's beauty needs.
The line of concealers is slated to launch on March 23, at the time of writing, Kim hasn't publicly addressed people's concerns about the line. Hopefully, by then, she gives some clarity.