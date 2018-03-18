Kim Kardashian's new 'inclusive' makeup line has some problems and people noticed.

This week Kim Kardashian announced she'll be launching a line of concealers as part of her growing brand KKW Beauty.

Upon first glance, the campaign images for the upcoming line seem hopeful.

These gorgeous girls are all wearing @kkwbeauty new concealer, baking powder & brightening pressed powder available 3-23 on https://t.co/PoBZ3bhjs8 pic.twitter.com/R01DHb5NeV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2018

There are women of various skin tones, ages, body types, and styles promoting the 16 upcoming shades.

But upon closer inspection, many people noticed a glaring issues with the makeup line.

While there are darker skinned women featured in the campaign, the shades themselves primarily feature very light skin tones, with a few very basic darker shades.