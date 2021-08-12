Kim Kardashian got honest about how cruel the media was to her during her first pregnancy

Kim Kardashian knows firsthand how intense it can be to live in the public eye, particularly when it comes it the body politics of womanhood.

In a recent episode of the podcast, We Are Supported By, hosted by Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, Kim opened up about the whirlwind of scrutiny she received while pregnant with her 8-year-old daughter North.

Kim shared how it was difficult to keep herself from comparing her pregnancy experience to her mom and sisters. From her vantage point, they all looked adorable pregnant and snapped back quickly.