Kim Kardashian reportedly 'ruined' Marilyn Monroe's dress and now it's a meme.

In case you somehow avoided the most controversial Met Gala outfit of 2022, Kim Kardashian borrowed Marilyn Monroe's iconic multi-million dollar "Happy Birthday Mr. President" gown from the Ripley's Believe it Or Not museum...

The only problem (aside from you know, wearing a stunning piece of fashion history that was designed to be worn only by Marilyn Monroe herself) is that the dress didn't fit Kim Kardashian.

Even after she claimed to have lost sixteen pounds with an incredibly "strict" and seemingly problematic crash diet, TMZ footage from her second fitting shows Ripley's employees shoving the artifact over her butt implants as the crystals cling to the sheer vintage fabric for their dear, sparkly little lives...

To solve the problem of the dress not fitting her, Kardashian covered the open back with a white fur coat for the red carpet and then immediately changed into a replica that could indeed zip. Silly Kim, don't you know we don't change our bodies for the clothes, we change the clothes for our bodies?