Kim Kardashian clapped back at someone who accused her of narcissism. She's obviously got practice.

People have extremely strong opinions about Kim Kardashian. Regardless of how much people actually know about her, bringing up her name in conversation is a sure fire way to spark debate among friends and enemies alike.
While the fickle pressures of the public eye can't be easy to navigate emotionally, Kardashian has etched herself a reputation for promptly and directly coming for those that cast aspersions upon her name.
So, when Kardashian got criticized after answering a fan's question about Kylie's pregnancy, she didn't blink twice before directly confronting the commenter.
It all started when Kardashian was asked about her initial reaction to Kylie's pregnancy. She said she was overjoyed, especially since was already pregnant with baby Chicago.
While not directly stated, the implication of Kardashian's response obviously referred to the babies being around the same age, and thus, ideal future playmates.
Nonetheless, Kardashian received guff since her response technically centered her own pregnancy.
In true form, Kardashian was quick to respond to the accusation of narcissism in a way that pleased her fans.
Her followers were fully here for the way she flipped the insult back around.
This officially closes today's installment of A Kardashian Claps Back, an ongoing social media performance I've been tracking through Twitter and Instagram. There are roughly 178 more installments slated to go before the end of the year, so buckle up.