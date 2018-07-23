Kim Kardashian is roasting herself on Instagram, and she's not afraid to go in.

If you're going to be living a life under constant public scrutiny, then you might as well strap in and have some fun with it. Regardless of whether she's posting photos of her children, or showing off nude selfies, people will find a way to hate Kim Kardashian no matter what. So, she's learned how to laugh at herself and join in on the roast, when it feels fitting.
In the past, she's taken to Twitter to joke around and respond to trolls.
As most of us on the internet know, oftentimes the best retort is a tongue-in-cheek agreement with a troll. It's a quick way to absolve their hate of its power.
The past few days on Instagram Kim has upped her caption game with a some playful self-roasting.
The caption speaks for itself, as do the reactions.
In another photo she poked fun at her awkward hand placement, joking it was the latest Iphone upgrade.
Her fans are fully here for the jokes.
If we've learned anything from Chrissy Teigen's internet presence, it's that a good self-deprecating joke can take the air out of a lot of stranger's hate.