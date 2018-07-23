Kim Kardashian is roasting herself on Instagram, and she's not afraid to go in.

If you're going to be living a life under constant public scrutiny, then you might as well strap in and have some fun with it. Regardless of whether she's posting photos of her children, or showing off nude selfies, people will find a way to hate Kim Kardashian no matter what. So, she's learned how to laugh at herself and join in on the roast, when it feels fitting.

In the past, she's taken to Twitter to joke around and respond to trolls.

I'm literally the funniest person alive! https://t.co/QOprNkAu53 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 4, 2016

As most of us on the internet know, oftentimes the best retort is a tongue-in-cheek agreement with a troll. It's a quick way to absolve their hate of its power.

No it’s not you, I totally am! https://t.co/9ZxgPyVkko — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018

The past few days on Instagram Kim has upped her caption game with a some playful self-roasting.