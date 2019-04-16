Kim Kardashian shut down people claiming she's 'buying' her law degree. Order in the court.

Advertising

In case you missed it, just last week a glossy solo Vogue profile revealed that Kim Kardashian is becoming a lawyer. The profile revealed that last year, she began a four year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco with plans to take the bar in 2022. I’ve dreamed of this moment for so long, many said it would never come. Words cannot begin to express how much of an honor it is to have my first solo US cover of @VogueMagazine. pic.twitter.com/gwiXrdQY3k — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 10, 2019 Kardashian shared that her decision to study law was largely sparked by her White House advocacy for the pardon of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandma who had been jailed for nonviolent drug charges since 1996. "I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, shit. I need to know more. I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

While this path has been a brewing reality for Kim the past year, the news came as a shock to the general public. And as with all shocks, particularly related to Kim, the responses ranged from super supportive to downright condescending. this is what i thought of when i heard the news of kim kardashian west becoming a lawyer pic.twitter.com/aSjdAGPTfn — ash with luv (@icedgreentaetae) April 10, 2019 This is why we don't take her seriously. A criminal justice lawyer? Why make a mockery of the hard work, diligence, respectability and INTELLIGENCE it takes to be a lawyer? You can have ambition, but not too much. Please stay in your lane. — Realm of Consciousness (@geminihazeleyes) April 10, 2019

It would be an understatement to say that Kim's decision to study law has inspired a new crop of Legally Blonde memes, discussions of misogyny, and reflections on how privilege will pad her process. A lot of these jokes about Kim Kardashian becoming a lawyer are just revealing that you don't think a woman with a public sexual identity can be smart or care about justice.



Do we need a 'Legally Blonde' remake already? — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) April 11, 2019 Disappointed but not surprised by the blatant misogyny in responses to Kim Kardashian pursuing a legal education. Sucks to see it coming from law students, especially. — Gurvir Sangha (@girby) April 10, 2019

Apparently, Kim Kardashian doesn't need a college degree or law school to take the bar exam in California. If you're privileged and complete an apprenticeship with a lawyer or a law firm, you can do whatever you want. Ain't that a blimp. — FERRARI SHEPPARD (@stopbeingfamous) April 11, 2019 Rather than allow the conversation to rage without her input, on Monday Kim posted the ultimate, in-depth response to people doubting her decision. ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/L72TCR9NEL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 15, 2019 In the post, Kim lays out what drove her to make the decision to pivot to law, and how she is in no way "buying her degree," and absolutely has to do the same amount of studying as everyone else.

"Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case." She continued by stating that the idea of "staying in your lane" is yet another way to limit people's dreams and self-improvement, and she doesn't abide by those limits.

"One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers."

She also opened up about the day-to-day logistics of getting a degree, and how it requires her to miss out on a lot of family and relaxation time. "For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams. "

She then went on to thank her mentors and supporters who have given her boosts along this journey. "I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck." A lot of Kim's fans were here for the thorough and intelligent way she addressed recent criticisms.

This is amazing. I feel like your father would be incredibly proud. Do not let the haters stop you from doing whatever you dream of. I love this! Inspired. — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) April 15, 2019 But there are still people discouraged by the way Kim seems to completely erase her privilege from the equation. Obviously, the studying and drive is legitimate, and she's made it clear throughout her career that she does not shy away from hard work and a challenge. However, her ability to quickly land an apprenticeship at a firm, afford nannies for her study times, and receive mentorship from celebrities and high-profile lawyers is a direct result of wealth and status privilege. Not to mention, the fact that she won't be going into debt for this degree.

Follow your dreams but acknowledge your privilege! I'm a single mom trying to become a lawyer without famous mentors or money for test prep and tutors or nannies that u may have access to. Law doesn't care who you are but money and access to resources does help in the quest!!! — Hood Tyra Banks (@ghanaianbadgyal) April 15, 2019 I find it quite discouraging as a student that someone like Kim Kardashian can wake up and decide they wanna take the bar exam, while you have students studying for it now that are required to go through undergrad and law school just to get a seat. — A. ❣️ (@AT_Tunechi) April 10, 2019 I'm not mad that Kim Kardashian is trying to become a lawyer. I'm mad that she is bypassing all the hurdles placed in front of almost every other aspiring attorney in 46 states (bachelor's degree, LSAT, law school) because her name/status/money scored her an apprenticeship. — Marlee Russell (@mbrenae24) April 13, 2019 Poster child for rich privilege. Her kids taken care of by nannies, no loans, can hire as many people as she needs to help her study. I'm sure she'll pass the bar exam with all that money behind her. If she was a low income single mom doing it, then I would give a shit. — PinkWolfie (@wolfie_pink) April 15, 2019

While it's absolutely true that Kim is working hard, and her decision to pursue law proves she is someone committed to bettering herself, it's also true that her privilege is clearing the way for this path, and what a lot of fellow students would like, is the slightest admission of that.