Kim Kardashian posted a new topless selfie and the internet has no chill.

The patron saint of jealousy inducing nudes, Kim Kardashian, has struck with a brand new topless selfie and the internet has absolutely no chill about it.

The mother of three, who just welcomed her baby daughter Chicago into the world (she was born via surrogate) posted a brand new nude on Friday.

Spoiler alert: people have a lot of BIG feelings about it.

While the topless picture doesn't feature a caption (beyond a simple camera emoji), the internet proceeded to fill in the blanks with flurries of both hate and support.

Speculating on the Kardashian sisters is practically an Olympic past time on social media.

Just behold, there's a lot happening here.

yo chill — Anthony (@SwiftCop) January 25, 2018