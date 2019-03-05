24 people share the kindest thing a stranger ever did for them. Not everyone is trash!

Good news, everyone! It turns out there are actually kind and decent people in this world who will go out of their way to help strangers in need. Sometimes it's easy to forget that most people are actually good. In other words, not everyone is your ex.

Especially living in big, crowded cities, it's easy to ignore the problems of strangers. Everyone is so busy and tethered to our routines, ditching our paths to help someone we don't know or owe anything to is a truly selfless act. While we might forget all the times we've helped or encouraged a stranger, no one ever forgets a time when they were truly desperate and a guardian angel in the form of something as simple as a fellow plane passenger came to save us.

So when writer Nicole Cliffe took to Twitter to ask the internet about acts of kindness, people were eager to share moments they'll never forget. Get ready to cry and want to hug everyone--the world might not be as terrible as it seems.

What is the kindest thing a stranger has done or said to you? — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) March 4, 2019

1.