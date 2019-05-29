Kit Harington checked into rehab and fans aren't here for the 'Game of Thrones' jokes.

According to multiple reports, Kit Harington has checked himself into a rehab program. Harington is most well known for his starring role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. You know, that show we all can't shut up about?

The rehab program is a luxury wellness retreat, and according to Page Six, Harington has been there since before the finale of GoT aired, dealing with stress, exhaustion, and alcohol. Understandably, the ending of a show that he dedicated the last decade of his life to has taken a toll on him.

Upon hearing the news, people gathered on Twitter to give their support, concern, and love.

Kit Harrington is being healthy. This shouldn’t be looked at as a bad thing. I can’t imagine the stress of being on that show. — Jacob Budz 🔜 #GenCon (@XPtoLevel3) May 28, 2019

In light of Kit Harrington checking into rehab for alcohol and stress and the below quote I think it’s important to remind creatives that you are more than your creative output. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/GCJqy0YDcz — Brit E. B. Hvide (@bhvide) May 28, 2019

The fact that Kit Harrington recognizes that he needs some help and can't handle his shit on his own right now is something that should be celebrated, not shamed. It's okay to take care of yourself and seek professional assistance when you need to. More of us should do this. — Lacy Baugher (@LacyMB) May 29, 2019

However, some decided to act distastefully and use Harington's situation as an opportunity to make a joke about the final season GoT.