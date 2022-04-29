Man asks if he's wrong for calling cats his 'babies' despite it creeping out his gf.

This Reddit user / cat parent hit a rough patch with his girlfriend, who is 'creeped' out by his verbage around caretaking. So he hit up the internet to ask...

This sounds silly, but hear me out til the end. I (M24) have been taking care of cats since I was 15. I love them I love having them around and so far I've been a "cat dad" to over 9 cats. My girlfriend of 7 months likes my current cat "Lilly" and treats her well however, she does comment about some "behaviors" of mine that she thinks are weird. like insisting on having Lilly in bed to sleep.