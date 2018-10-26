Kris Jenner finally revealed her thoughts on Kanye's MAGA turn and White House tirade.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Kris Jenner shared her thoughts and feelings about Kanye's recent White House visit, where he passionately ranted to Trump about everything from slavery being a choice to why the red MAGA hat makes him feel manly.
For long time fans of the musician, the past few months have seemed exceptionally rocky for Kanye, the rapper who once claimed Bush doesn't care about black people has openly promoted Trump. When Kanye first started espousing MAGA views, Kim intervened to save face, but as he's stuck with these views - there has largely been silence from the rest of the Kardashian family.
But now, while speaking with Ellen, Kris Jenner finally shared her thoughts on Kanye's most recent visit to the Oval Office, and it's clear she's concerned for his health.
She said:
"Kanye is an amazing son-in-law. He's an amazing dad, husband, friend and brother-in-law. My job as a mom is just to be there for my kids and be supportive and love them. You can't control what somebody else is doing. I can't always control what any of them do at any time. But I think what I really want to do is be there to help him be the best version of himself that he can be. He knows that we're there if he needs us. You're always concerned when there's controversy and drama and things are going on, and it's sometimes worrisome."
Ellen agreed with Jenner's assessment, expressing that she also wanted to be there for Kanye so that he can be himself again. Or at least, a healthier version of himself.
Ellen then went on to ask Jenner how she felt when she witnessed the Oval Office visit, and the Kardashian matriarch admitted it felt strange.
"It was very spontaneous, the stuff they were talking about. When they got to the airplane, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. That is so Kanye.' He was sharing thoughts and things of himself. But I would rather he share some of that stuff privately. Obviously, it would be great [if he were more private], but I have to be able to show him I'm here if he needs me—we're all here if he needs us—and we just want to help him be the best he can be. But he definitely has his own thoughts and opinions, and he gets very excited about that. I don't know how else...You've known him a long time; I've known him a long time. And he does have different sides to him. And this is a side no one has seen before."
Well said, Kris, well said.