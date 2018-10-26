Kris Jenner finally revealed her thoughts on Kanye's MAGA turn and White House tirade.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Kris Jenner shared her thoughts and feelings about Kanye's recent White House visit, where he passionately ranted to Trump about everything from slavery being a choice to why the red MAGA hat makes him feel manly.

For long time fans of the musician, the past few months have seemed exceptionally rocky for Kanye, the rapper who once claimed Bush doesn't care about black people has openly promoted Trump. When Kanye first started espousing MAGA views, Kim intervened to save face, but as he's stuck with these views - there has largely been silence from the rest of the Kardashian family.

But now, while speaking with Ellen, Kris Jenner finally shared her thoughts on Kanye's most recent visit to the Oval Office, and it's clear she's concerned for his health.

She said: