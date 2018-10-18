Kristen Bell called out 'Snow White' for normalizing rape culture. Let women sleep.

Kristen Bell has a bone to pick with Snow White, and it's not just that she does all the cooking and cleaning for seven small men and it's never fully explained. How does she know them? Are they her relatives or her husbands? Is she being held against her will? We'll never know.
Kristen Bell, of course, is a Disney princess herself:
But, considering Disney's "Frozen" was released in 2013 and the Disney version of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" was released in 1937, there's bound to be some glaring differences in the way women and consent are portrayed.
To put it into perspective, 1937 was only seventeen years after women got the right to vote. It was 36 years before Roe v. Wade, and 58 years before the birth control pill was approved by the FDA. Examining the way "Snow White" deals with consent now, it is very apparent the film was made 81 years before the "Me Too" movement.
Kristen Bell shared with Parents that she loves reading to her daughters Delta, 3, and Lincoln, 5, but she's had to question some of the messages of Disney's classic tales. On the subject of stranger danger, she said:
"Every time we close "Snow White" I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?' I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'Okay, I'm doing something right.' "
She also asks her daughters what they think about the prince kissing Snow White while she's fully asleep in a glass coffin...
"Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you can not kiss someone if they're sleeping!"
Of course, not everyone agrees with her:
But...
Bell gave a shout out to a children's book her family loves called, "Grump Monkey" about a monkey that realizes its ok to be sad sometimes. She also revealed that she's working on her own children's book, hopefully with themes more modern than "Snow White." Great job, Kristen!