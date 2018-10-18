Kristen Bell called out 'Snow White' for normalizing rape culture. Let women sleep.

Kristen Bell has a bone to pick with Snow White, and it's not just that she does all the cooking and cleaning for seven small men and it's never fully explained. How does she know them? Are they her relatives or her husbands? Is she being held against her will? We'll never know.

Kristen Bell, of course, is a Disney princess herself:

But, considering Disney's "Frozen" was released in 2013 and the Disney version of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" was released in 1937, there's bound to be some glaring differences in the way women and consent are portrayed.

To put it into perspective, 1937 was only seventeen years after women got the right to vote. It was 36 years before Roe v. Wade, and 58 years before the birth control pill was approved by the FDA. Examining the way "Snow White" deals with consent now, it is very apparent the film was made 81 years before the "Me Too" movement.