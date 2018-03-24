Kristen Bell opens up about the clever trick that gets her 3-year-old to sleep: 'I know it's controversial.'

In beautiful theory, parenting hacks should be personal decisions that don't incite the judgment and speculation of the masses. Of course, this isn't the case for celebrity parents who have throngs of eager followers with pen in hand, ready to critique, relate, and otherwise obsess over any given parenting trick.
As you likely already know, when Kristen Bell isn't busy being hilarious in The Good Place or manifesting well-laid plans for world domination, she's a doting mom to 3-year-old Delta and 4-year-old Lincoln.
In a recent interview with Parents magazine, Bell shared her potentially controversial trick for getting restless Delta to sleep each night.
"My 3-year-old Delta decided to stop sleeping about 9 months ago. And every night, when we put her to bed, she turns on the lights which annoys the 4-year-old (Lincoln). She will move the furniture, and she bangs on doors with different hard toys," Bell shared.
She then shared the clever solution she came up with alongside her husband and fellow actor Dax Sheppard.
"We switched the door knob. We turned the lock on the outside. I'm sorry, I know that's controversial, but we lock it when she gets in there, and we stand outside and say 'We love you, we will talk to you in the morning, but now it's time for sleep.' And after about ten minutes she'll wind herself down. Then, before we go to bed, we obviously unlock it," Bell shared.
Honestly, this doesn't sound controversial unless being a resourceful parent is considered questionable. Although, to be fair, if I had kids I'd probably actually lock them in an attic 80 percent of the time where they'd knit me clothing. So, perhaps I'm not an expert.