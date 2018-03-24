Kristen Bell opens up about the clever trick that gets her 3-year-old to sleep: 'I know it's controversial.'

In beautiful theory, parenting hacks should be personal decisions that don't incite the judgment and speculation of the masses. Of course, this isn't the case for celebrity parents who have throngs of eager followers with pen in hand, ready to critique, relate, and otherwise obsess over any given parenting trick.

As you likely already know, when Kristen Bell isn't busy being hilarious in The Good Place or manifesting well-laid plans for world domination, she's a doting mom to 3-year-old Delta and 4-year-old Lincoln.

In a recent interview with Parents magazine, Bell shared her potentially controversial trick for getting restless Delta to sleep each night.

"My 3-year-old Delta decided to stop sleeping about 9 months ago. And every night, when we put her to bed, she turns on the lights which annoys the 4-year-old (Lincoln). She will move the furniture, and she bangs on doors with different hard toys," Bell shared.