Kristen Bell responds to commenter who claims her and Dax 'can't stand each other.'

The actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have made it a point to consistently stay honest about their married life. While many celebrities revert to vague platitudes when interviewers address their relationships, Dax and Kristen have been transparent about the good, the bad, and namely, just how much active work it takes to keep a marriage healthy.

In the past, they've opened up about habits that could have destroyed their marriage - more specifically their impassioned fights, but they've also turned around to shut down tabloid rumors with humor, and gushed about the turn-ons that keep their marriage spicy, proving a marriage can be a lot of things at once.

Earlier this year, Kristen told People that she and Dax needed a therapy brush-up for their marriage, explaining this is a key main-stay for the longevity of their partnership: