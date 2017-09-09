Advertising

In Disney's Frozen Kristen Bell plays the hero Anna who saves the land from an ice curse through the sheer power of her love for her sister (and also lots of climbing and traveling). And now, according to a report from The Huffington Post, Bell made her mark as a hero in real life when she saved her Frozen co-star Josh Gad's parents from Hurricane Irma.

On Friday, Bell was on-set in Orlando for her upcoming movie Like Father, when she found herself stranded because of the incoming Hurricane Irma. Rather than hole herself up in an icy castle of repressed feelings like her fictional Disney sister Elsa, Bell went the Anna route and helped others.

Since she didn't have time to evacuate, Bell was forced to stay at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.

When Bell realized Gad's family was also stranded, she got them rooms at the hotel.

This includes his parents, brothers, sister-in-law, and niece and nephews.

Unsurprisingly, Gad was deeply touched and relieved by Bell's act of kindness.

They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin [sic]. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother(ing) her when I asked you not to," Gad wrote on Instagram.

No joke. @IMKristenBell just literally saved my parents, my brothers and entire family from #HurricaineIrma - you are an angel. I adore you. pic.twitter.com/XGWuOCjonB — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 9, 2017

Due to the potential danger of Hurricane Irma, Bell, and others in South Florida are forced to hunker down for the weekend until the storm passes.

Despite the circumstances, Bell is staying positive and focusing on all the people rallying together.

"Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person I passed today was assisting someone else... it was beautiful to see," Bell wrote in an Instagram post.

Now fans of Bell and Frozen alike can feel joy in the fact that she's even more of a Disney star in real life.

