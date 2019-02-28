Kristen Bell shut down claims she 'exploited' a child actor in a diaper ad.

Kristen Bell is a hilariously talented angel.

Her marriage to Dax Shepard is 100% relationship goals and together they have two children ( Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 5) whose privacy they work hard to protect. Being a parent is hard enough, but it's definitely an added challenge when you're both famous. it's one thing for tabloids and cameras to follow you when you're an adult working in the industry you chose, it's another thing for children of celebrities who didn't choose to be famous to be forced to deal with unwanted attention.

When Bell posted an adorable advertisement for diapers she did with Shepard, some people were skeptical.

Maybe it's because of the fact that Bell and Shepard are a real-life couple so people took the ad more seriously than they would other commercials, but Bell wasn't going to take any sh*t. The child in the video isn't Bell and Shepard's real child and Bell told viewers her name isn't Jordan either.