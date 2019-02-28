Kristen Bell shut down claims she 'exploited' a child actor in a diaper ad.

Kristen Bell is a hilariously talented angel.
Her marriage to Dax Shepard is 100% relationship goals and together they have two children ( Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 5) whose privacy they work hard to protect. Being a parent is hard enough, but it's definitely an added challenge when you're both famous. it's one thing for tabloids and cameras to follow you when you're an adult working in the industry you chose, it's another thing for children of celebrities who didn't choose to be famous to be forced to deal with unwanted attention.
When Bell posted an adorable advertisement for diapers she did with Shepard, some people were skeptical.
Maybe it's because of the fact that Bell and Shepard are a real-life couple so people took the ad more seriously than they would other commercials, but Bell wasn't going to take any sh*t. The child in the video isn't Bell and Shepard's real child and Bell told viewers her name isn't Jordan either.
Give it up for Kristen for being transparent about branded content on social media and how advertising actually works. Yes, she and Shepard are married and have children which is why this ad was funny, cute and effective. No, not everything you see celebrities do on Instagram is a real life depiction of their personal lives. Kristen probably had no control in the casting of this child actor and whether or not this little girl is being "exploited" is the responsibility of her parents.
Good job, Kristen!