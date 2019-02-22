Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods finally broke her silence after cheating with Tristan Thompson.

It would be a phenomenal understatement to say the last week has been dramatic and event filled for the Kardashian-Jenner crew. Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian dumped Tristan Thompson after rumors spread that he cheated with Kylie's (former) long time BFF Jordyn Woods.
Naturally, this whole plot line is heartbreaking for Khloe and the whole Kardashian family, since Woods was considered a close friend and Thompson is the father of baby True.
Up until this point, there's been relative silence from both Woods and Thompson. Right after the rumor broke, Thompson posted a tweet saying the cheating scandal was "fake news" but he quickly deleted it.
Woods, on the other hand, has kept off social media and remained silent until last night when she stepped out for an eyelash event.
While she didn't speak directly about her betrayal of the Kardashians, Woods referenced the debacle when she greeted her guests.
"Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real," she said.
Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter have fully gone to town with the jokes and hot takes about Woods' role in this endless drama.
Woods has been kicked out of Kylie's house, where she was previously living, and she's not set to move back in with her mom. She's also been completely removed from Khloe's Good American website (where she previously modeled), and her lip kit has been slashed to fifty percent off. The Kardashians are not playing when it comes to cutting her off.
