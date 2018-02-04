Kylie Jenner just gave birth to a baby girl, the pregnancy rumors were true!

After months of obsessive fan speculation around Kylie Jenner's pregnancy rumors, the young starlet has given birth to her and Travis Scott's first child, a baby girl.

On Saturday, Jenner wrote a post on Instagram sharing that she gave birth to her baby girl on February 1.

The 20-year-old shared her reasons for keeping the pregnancy private, which make complete sense.

Pregnancy is a LOT to go through already without the pressures of the spotlight.

She wrote: