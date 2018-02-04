Kylie Jenner just gave birth to a baby girl, the pregnancy rumors were true!

After months of obsessive fan speculation around Kylie Jenner's pregnancy rumors, the young starlet has given birth to her and Travis Scott's first child, a baby girl.
On Saturday, Jenner wrote a post on Instagram sharing that she gave birth to her baby girl on February 1.
The 20-year-old shared her reasons for keeping the pregnancy private, which make complete sense.
Pregnancy is a LOT to go through already without the pressures of the spotlight.
She wrote:
"I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote. "I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life, and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."
Jenner also shared a video detailing her pregnancy journey.
Here's the full video, since Instagram is just a teaser:
Suffice it to say, Twitter is freaking the hell out.
The day has finally come! The rumors were true and a new baby Kardashian/Jenner baby has entered this cold world.