Kylie Jenner gave birth a month ago, and she's already getting mom-shamed.

It's only been a month since Kylie Jenner gave birth to baby Stormi and effectively broke the internet.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

On Friday, Jenner posted a few adorable photos to celebrate her first month as a mother.

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Unfortunately, now that she's officially settled into the realm of motherhood, the online critics have come out to play with some classic mom-shaming tactics. Ugh.

Basically, dissenters had strong feelings about the length of Jenner's nails.

don't wanna be a bitch but the length of kylie jenner's nails tells me all i need to know about her parenting/lack thereof — junkyard cat (@pavloviii) March 2, 2018