Kylie Jenner gave birth a month ago, and she's already getting mom-shamed.

Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 03, 2018@8:23 PM
It's only been a month since Kylie Jenner gave birth to baby Stormi and effectively broke the internet.

On Friday, Jenner posted a few adorable photos to celebrate her first month as a mother.

Unfortunately, now that she's officially settled into the realm of motherhood, the online critics have come out to play with some classic mom-shaming tactics. Ugh.

Why can't people just enjoy a sweet picture of a mother and her child?
Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Basically, dissenters had strong feelings about the length of Jenner's nails.

But not everyone felt this way. Several women chimed in to defend Jenner's nails, after all, it's her body and her business. Plus, if you're accustomed to having long nails, it really doesn't make a difference because that's your default.

In a perfect world, no one would care about the nail-based decisions of young moms. But alas, that concept is miles away from us.

Sources: Buzzfeed
