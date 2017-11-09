Kylie Jenner bought some tampons, and the internet has one big question.

Snapchat is all about the moment and broadcasting whatever feeling or activity you're currently engaged in. The future doesn't exist when you're on Snapchat because everything dissolves before you can even conceive of it. However, when Kylie Jenner posted a Snapchat of her buying tampons, followers had a lot of questions about the future.

While Kylie has yet to address her pregnancy rumors with a straightforward yes or no answer, the internet been speculating on her possible pregnancy since September. And at this point, the rumors haven't slowed.

Soooo, given this context, when fans spotted a box of tampons in Kylie's Snapchat of a grocery haul for a girl's trip, there were a lot of questions.

Well, mainly, ONE question.

hmm whys kylie buying tampons if she’s pregnant🤔 @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/iPGJz8f4rD — Cara Fagan (@CaraHoran212) November 5, 2017

Hey @KylieJenner So I see you’re buying tampons, you wanna confirm your not pregnant or you still wanna leave us hangin? Lmk pic.twitter.com/U5mc2t7zh5 — abi shovlain (@AbiShovlain) November 5, 2017

Technically, Kylie could have purchased the tampons for someone else. however, the only person she snapped was her sister Khloe who is also allegedly pregnant.