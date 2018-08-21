Kylie Jenner is getting dragged for disrespecting Jenny from the Block at the VMAs.

There is one thing you are strictly forbidden from doing at the VMAs, and that is disrespecting our Lord and Savior JLo, aka Jenny from the Block.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seemed to have missed the memo, and during Jlo's earth shattering performance they not only remained seated, but they gave off the energy of two sullen children listening to a lecture from their parents.

Here's the thing, if everyone remained seated and silent, it would be completely different. But the crowd was STANDING for JLo, they were cheering and clapping and going all the way to church.

Meanwhile, Scott and Jenner were fully slumped and disrespectful.

MTV

People on Twitter went to TOWN on Jenner and Scott, claiming their seated status was directly disrespectful to JLo.