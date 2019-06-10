Kylie Jenner is getting dragged to the colonies for her tone-deaf 'Handmaid's Tale' themed party.

I'm not really sure what I was expecting from the Kardashian-Jenner family, but "good, informed decisions" and the ability to interpret art probably isn't in their skill set. The most recent disaster from the Barbie doll bank of America is Kylie Jenner's "Handmaid's Tale" themed party. Now, of course, The Kardashian fam is known for their insane parties. Remember when this was a baby shower?

My first thought was, "Kylie is only 21, maybe she doesn't understand the significance and history behind a show like 'The Handmaid's Tale.' Maybe all she sees is a fun horror story and red dresses. On further thought, though, I definitely don't think that's giving Kyle enough credit.

"The Handmaid's Tale" is about women who are forced into sex slavery when an extremist religious group overthrows the government and the human population is dropping dramatically. Kylie's a mother herself now and a "self-made" billionaire. You have responsibilities, Kylie. Go back to sophomore English class.

The themed party was for her best friend's birthday and it feature vodka cocktails, gowns and bonnets, servers dressed as Martha's and a complete lack of respect for the reproductive rights that are being stripped from women across our own country as we speak.