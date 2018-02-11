Kylie Jenner was photographed for the first time since giving birth. She obviously looks good.

After effectively keeping her pregnancy secret for well, the entire time, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi on February 1st. Unsurprisingly, after months of theorizing and spying hints about Jenner's pregnancy, the public quickly became obsessed with young Stormi.

In fact, the obsession was so great that Stormi's first baby picture broke a record for "most liked" photo on Instagram.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

As with most new mothers, the past ten days Jenner has had her hands full with this enormous new responsibility. Which means her followers haven't peeped as many selfies or updates.

So naturally, the internet was all eyes and ears when Jenner was photographed re-emerging into the world on Saturday.

Jenner was spotted with her BFF Jordyn Woods in Calabas when the photos were taken.

Neither Stormi or her boyfriend Travis Scott were present.

Hopefully this re-entry into the public means that Jenner is feeling healthy and well-rested after the draining process of giving birth. Especially since her followers are desperately hoping for more pictures of baby Stormi.