Kylie Jenner responds to backlash after sharing makeup artist's GoFundMe with fans.

In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner's makeup artist Samuel Rauda got into a serious car accident earlier this month, and his family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills.

Kylie shared the GoFundMe on her Instagram stories, and she also donated $5,000. When the general public clicked through to the GoFundMe, the goal was $60,000.

Instagram

It wasn't long before the internet started calling out Jenner for not donating more or covering the costs entirely, particularly since she's made headlines as a self-made billionaire, so she's good for the money.