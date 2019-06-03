Kylie Jenner reveals daughter Stormi was rushed to hospital for medical emergency.

Kylie Jenner and her baby daughter Stormi is definitely the cutest part of the Kardashian fever phase.
Stormi doesn't know that she was born into a famous family yet whose popularity is largely because of expert marketing of a sex tape, allowing O.J. Simpson to get away with (probably) murder and a mind-numbing reality show. Stormi is just an adorable baby and her mom is a 21-year-old billionaire makeup tycoon and high key plastic surgery advertisement.
So, when Stormi had her first medical scare, Kylie was reminded of what's important in life. She shared a moving sunset and swing set Instagram story about how blessed she felt.
Eh, I don't know Kylie I feel like you did a little more than wish to become a billionaire but ok...Then, she shared this:
"Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way."
Luckily, the emergency was probably nothing a little Benadryl couldn't fix. We're glad that Stormi and Kylie are both safe and sound! Looks like Kylie is totally nailing motherhood. Feel better, Stormi!