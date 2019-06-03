Kylie Jenner reveals daughter Stormi was rushed to hospital for medical emergency.

Kylie Jenner and her baby daughter Stormi is definitely the cutest part of the Kardashian fever phase.

tbh i only watch Kylie’s stories to see Stormi — pulane (@Pjaays) May 29, 2019

Stormi doesn't know that she was born into a famous family yet whose popularity is largely because of expert marketing of a sex tape, allowing O.J. Simpson to get away with (probably) murder and a mind-numbing reality show. Stormi is just an adorable baby and her mom is a 21-year-old billionaire makeup tycoon and high key plastic surgery advertisement.

So, when Stormi had her first medical scare, Kylie was reminded of what's important in life. She shared a moving sunset and swing set Instagram story about how blessed she felt.