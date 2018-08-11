Kylie Jenner left a shady comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram, and everybody noticed.

In case you missed it, there has been rising trouble in the ranks of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty. If you didn't catch wind of the Kardashians clawing each other's eyes out through Twitter or the Season 15 premiere of Keeping up with the Kardashians, let me catch you up.
The drama kicking off the latest season revolves around the photoshoot for the annual family Christmas card. Basically, Kim was in charge of the arrangements, Kourtney told her she had a hard out at 4pm (to be with her kids), and Kim proceeded to freak out.
"No one wants you in the fucking shoot, so get the fuck out of here. Get the fuck out of here and go," Kim bellowed.
"Maybe if you had a fucking business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a fucking business, but you don't," Kim yelled. "So, don't even act like you know what I'm talking about."
As her sister stormed out, Kim truly landed a final blow when she told Khloe and Kris Jenner that Kourtney "she's the least exciting to look at."
Later, on a phone call, Kourtney returned the shade when she said:
"You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I'm not here looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to."
Kim responded by telling Kourtney "you don't do shit," which naturally set her sister off more.
"You're a very distraught, evil human being," Kourtney replied. "I don't want to see you, OK? I don't agree with who you are as a human being."
Despite all the drama, on Friday night, all five sisters and Kris spent time together for Kylie's 21st birthday celebration.
In true Kardashian fashion, all of the sisters were dressed to the nines and there were plenty of pictures posted on Instagram.
But perhaps the most notable part of the night out was Kylie's cheeky comment on Kourtney's glammed up Instagram photo.
In true sister fashion, Kylie made a clever call-back to the drama between Kim and Kourtney.
As with most teasing between the Kardashian sisters, Kylie's comment did not go unnoticed.
Fans of the family were eating up the combination of sisterly love and subtle shade. I would argue that in this case, Kylie's shade was towards Kim's past rude behavior.
While things still seem to be a bit tense between Kourtney and Kim, Kylie is out here living her best life, making jokes about this whole mess.