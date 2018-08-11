Kylie Jenner left a shady comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram, and everybody noticed.

In case you missed it, there has been rising trouble in the ranks of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty. If you didn't catch wind of the Kardashians clawing each other's eyes out through Twitter or the Season 15 premiere of Keeping up with the Kardashians, let me catch you up.

The drama kicking off the latest season revolves around the photoshoot for the annual family Christmas card. Basically, Kim was in charge of the arrangements, Kourtney told her she had a hard out at 4pm (to be with her kids), and Kim proceeded to freak out.

"No one wants you in the fucking shoot, so get the fuck out of here. Get the fuck out of here and go," Kim bellowed.

"Maybe if you had a fucking business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a fucking business, but you don't," Kim yelled. "So, don't even act like you know what I'm talking about."

As her sister stormed out, Kim truly landed a final blow when she told Khloe and Kris Jenner that Kourtney "she's the least exciting to look at."