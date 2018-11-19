Kylie Jenner tried to get Stormi's first words to be, 'Kylie Cosmetics,' and the internet is worried.

Unless you've been living on a deserted island or you value news that doesn't involve the Kardashian's and in that case, good for you, you're aware that Kylie Jenner's, "Kylie Cosmetics" is a pretty big deal.
Forbes Magazine wrote that, "at 21, she's set to be the youngest-ever-self-made billionaire." Of course, the term, "self-made" is questionable considering her fame, plastic surgery-fueled "appearance," and leverage for the company came from her half-sisters father's ability to get a man (OJ Simpson) who definitely murdered two people off and then one of those half-sisters made a famous sex tape. Welcome to America!
That being said, not all of us who were born into extreme wealth and fame would take that opportunity to start a business. For that, she deserves some credit.
However, even if you're not up-to-date with Kylie's financial status, you probably have heard that she just had a baby, Stormi, at 20-years-old.
If anyone is going to bring a child into this world before they can legally drink alcohol or rent a car, at least she won't have to worry about bills. Of course, the cost of being born into a famous family is being used as a prop before you can even speak words. In this video that Kylie posted to her Instagram, Kylie is heard trying to prompt 9-month-old Stormi to say the name of her company.
Let's give Kylie the benefit of the doubt here and assume that underneath that face full of fillers and highlighter, she has a sense of humor. She probably knows that most babies don't immediately utter the name of their mother's makeup empire and babies are much more concerned with basic human survival instincts like sleeping and eating. Twitter, however, wasn't totally ready to accept that Kylie was kidding around.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
Better luck next time with the words, Kylie. Maybe start with, "monnneeeyyy" instead.