Kylie Jenner tried to get Stormi's first words to be, 'Kylie Cosmetics,' and the internet is worried.

Unless you've been living on a deserted island or you value news that doesn't involve the Kardashian's and in that case, good for you, you're aware that Kylie Jenner's, "Kylie Cosmetics" is a pretty big deal.

Forbes Magazine wrote that, "at 21, she's set to be the youngest-ever-self-made billionaire." Of course, the term, "self-made" is questionable considering her fame, plastic surgery-fueled "appearance," and leverage for the company came from her half-sisters father's ability to get a man (OJ Simpson) who definitely murdered two people off and then one of those half-sisters made a famous sex tape. Welcome to America!

That being said, not all of us who were born into extreme wealth and fame would take that opportunity to start a business. For that, she deserves some credit.

However, even if you're not up-to-date with Kylie's financial status, you probably have heard that she just had a baby, Stormi, at 20-years-old.