In the past few weeks, Kim Kardashian has faced intense backlash due to Balenciaga's spring/summer 2023 campaign.

On November 21st, the campaign photo shoot went viral on Twitter because it featured two small children posed with teddy bears dressed in BDSM gear.

The viral tweet also pointed out a disturbing prop in the background of the photo. The prop was a stack of court documents mentioning "child p*rn" that were clearly visible, only adding to the disturbing nature of the imagery.