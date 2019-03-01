Lady Gaga gets best possible revenge on ex-classmates who bullied her with a Facebook group.

We've all heard the saying "haters make me famous," but few celebrities have lived that truth as precisely as Lady Gaga. While it's well-known by now that she believes you just need one person in a room of 100 to believe in you, this mantra isn't just PR positivity, but comes from personal experience.

During her early college years at NYU, when Gaga was regularly performing at local bar shows, she had a loyal crew of haters. As many college students do, NYU students created a crop of small and niche Facebook groups dedicated to everything from eyebrows to music swapping. However, one very small and pointed group was dedicated to trash talking Gaga, then known by her real name Stefani Germanotta.

Members of the group, titled "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous" regularly posted about how she was "an attention whore" and would never make it big.

Back in 2016, a former classmate of Gaga's, Lauren Bohn, made a Facebook post detailing the innerworkings of the group.