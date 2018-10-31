People can't stop captioning this photo of Lady Gaga, and a meme is born.

If you haven't seen A Star is Born, do yourself a favor and go see it! Listen, you don't have to be a Bradley Cooper fan (I've had mixed feelings about him myself), you don't even have to be a Lady Gaga stan to enjoy the movie. You just have to be a human being with tear ducts and the ability to embrace surprise at loving something so genuinely when you expected irony.
Truly, this movie is a blessing, even during the moments in the first act where Cooper is being the most Extra Dude ever.
ANYWAYS, my point here is, the movie has proved a smash hit in the box office, and there is much buzz about it winning awards. A lot of people have been noting how excellent Gaga's acting performance was, which has sparked a new wave of Gaga fandom.
However, not everyone believed Gaga was capable of acting. During the press promo tours for the movie, Gaga consistently shared how Cooper was the one who believed in her.
In fact, her comments on Cooper supporting her became so iconic people have made Youtube mashups of all the times she said "there can be 100 people in a room, and 99 don't believe in you, but I had this guy."
Now, a meme featuring a pic of Gaga holding a gun has gone viral with the caption "I SAID there can be 100 people in a room."
The picture is so ideal, people have been memeing it with their own captions, ranging from wholesome to absurd to straight-up factual.
This meme is truly a gift that keeps on giving, and I am fully ready to receive it's beauty.
The lyrical references are masterful, and of course, all of the references to Gaga's interviews about the film.
God bless Gaga, she is a light, holding a gun to our heads, asking us to believe in ourselves.