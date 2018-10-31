People can't stop captioning this photo of Lady Gaga, and a meme is born.

If you haven't seen A Star is Born, do yourself a favor and go see it! Listen, you don't have to be a Bradley Cooper fan (I've had mixed feelings about him myself), you don't even have to be a Lady Gaga stan to enjoy the movie. You just have to be a human being with tear ducts and the ability to embrace surprise at loving something so genuinely when you expected irony.

Truly, this movie is a blessing, even during the moments in the first act where Cooper is being the most Extra Dude ever.

ANYWAYS, my point here is, the movie has proved a smash hit in the box office, and there is much buzz about it winning awards. A lot of people have been noting how excellent Gaga's acting performance was, which has sparked a new wave of Gaga fandom.

However, not everyone believed Gaga was capable of acting. During the press promo tours for the movie, Gaga consistently shared how Cooper was the one who believed in her.