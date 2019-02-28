Lady Gaga finally responded to the Bradley Cooper romance rumors. Get out the popcorn.

Even if you didn't watch the Oscars this year, it's likely you're already well aware that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performed "Shallow" from A Star is Born and everyone in the room became impregnated with their seed.

Truly though, the romantic and sexual chemistry was so palpable on stage that the performance further fueled rumors that Cooper and Gaga are secretly in love, despite the fact that the actor has been with Irina Shayk for years.

In fact, the collective imagination of the internet has run so fast with the idea of a Cooper/Gaga love affair, that the actor's ex-wife Jennifer Esposito even weighed in on how absurd she thinks the whole rumor is.

Needless to say, the waters of internet gossip have been stirring, and it would be a huge understatement to say that more than a few Gaga and Cooper fans have been rooting for him to leave his girlfriend (and the mother of his child) for the pop singer he starred across from.