Lady Gaga finally responded to the Bradley Cooper romance rumors. Get out the popcorn.

Even if you didn't watch the Oscars this year, it's likely you're already well aware that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performed "Shallow" from A Star is Born and everyone in the room became impregnated with their seed.
Truly though, the romantic and sexual chemistry was so palpable on stage that the performance further fueled rumors that Cooper and Gaga are secretly in love, despite the fact that the actor has been with Irina Shayk for years.
In fact, the collective imagination of the internet has run so fast with the idea of a Cooper/Gaga love affair, that the actor's ex-wife Jennifer Esposito even weighed in on how absurd she thinks the whole rumor is.
Needless to say, the waters of internet gossip have been stirring, and it would be a huge understatement to say that more than a few Gaga and Cooper fans have been rooting for him to leave his girlfriend (and the mother of his child) for the pop singer he starred across from.
Naturally, people have been waiting with baited breath for either Gaga or Cooper to speak up about the rumors, and now, we have finally got our wish. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, the comedian asked Gaga her thoughts on the rumors, and she did not hold back from shutting them down.
"First of all, social media, quite frankly is the toilet of the internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story. It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. Look, I've had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel."
You heard it here, Gaga says they are not secretly in love, they are just really good at their jobs, which happen to be acting as if they're in love.