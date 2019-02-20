Lady Gaga splits from fiance and the Bradley Cooper romance rumors are born.

Roughly four months after announcing their engagement, Lady Gaga and her ex-fiance Christian Carino have officially ended their relationship.

In a statement to People, Gaga's rep shared "It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” before adding that the pair technically split “a bit ago.” “There’s no long dramatic story," they said.

While the rep didn't explicitly say when Carino and Gaga went their separate ways, fans started speculating about the split following the Grammys on February 10th, because the singer was no longer wearing her engagement ring.

Where’s her engagement ring???? — Lisa (@aerolisa1) February 11, 2019

@ladygaga looks amazing at the #grammys but where is her engagement ring? pic.twitter.com/5gaQ3zpNxE — Emily Tressa (@Emily_tressa) February 11, 2019

Wait for real lady Gaga and Christian Carino aren’t following each other and she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring — :) (@1_adygaga) February 11, 2019