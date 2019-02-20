Lady Gaga splits from fiance and the Bradley Cooper romance rumors are born.

Roughly four months after announcing their engagement, Lady Gaga and her ex-fiance Christian Carino have officially ended their relationship.
In a statement to People, Gaga's rep shared "It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” before adding that the pair technically split “a bit ago.” “There’s no long dramatic story," they said.
While the rep didn't explicitly say when Carino and Gaga went their separate ways, fans started speculating about the split following the Grammys on February 10th, because the singer was no longer wearing her engagement ring.
These breakup speculations only grew when Gaga posted a tattoo inspired by A Star is Born on Valentines Day, rather than a picture with Carino.
Naturally, given their electric chemistry in A Star is Born, and the widely known friendship between Gaga and Bradley Cooper, a lot of fans are hoping the two are secretly dating.
In fact, now that the news of her breakup has hit the internet, people are barreling down on their theories that Cooper and Gaga are a full-fledged item.
Of course, at the time of writing this, neither Cooper nor Gaga have said anything indicating they're a couple. It's all speculation at this point, coupled with their undeniable chemistry both on and off screen.
While the rest of us wait to see how this plays out, and whether Cooper and Gaga will end up living the real life version of their on-screen love, I can't imagine any of this is easy for Carino. Hopefully, regardless of what is going on with Gaga and Cooper, Carino is able to grieve the relationship in relative peace.