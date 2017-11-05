Larry David’s edgy SNL monologue is getting slammed. What do you think?

Last night the illustrious Larry David hosted SNL for the second time ever, and his opening monologue has quickly sent waves of controversy through the far corners of the internet.
After greeting the audience with a series of self-deprecating bids for them to curb their enthusiasm (I'M SORRY), the comedian decided to settle into some good old fashioned holocaust jokes.
He transitioned from opening banter to deep holocaust cuts by referencing the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations, and bemoaning how many Hollywood sexual predators are Jewish.
From there, he doubled down on the comedic risk and performed a bit about hitting on women in a concentration camp.
He said:
"I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered: If I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking out women in the camp? I think I would. The problem is, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp. ‘How’s it going? They treating you OK? You know, if we ever get out of here, I’d love to take you out for some latkes. What? What’d I say? Is it me or is it the whole thing? It’s because I’m bald, isn’t it?"
You can watch the full monologue here, and see how it makes you feel emotionally.
Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter had a lot of feelings about the monologue, many of which were negative.
Transitioning from commentary about sexual assault to a scenario in which you combine flirting with genocide camps will never be an easily laughable feat. But if anyone is going to attempt it, it's very on brand for David.
What do you think, was it funny -- or too far?