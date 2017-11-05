Larry David’s edgy SNL monologue is getting slammed. What do you think?

Last night the illustrious Larry David hosted SNL for the second time ever, and his opening monologue has quickly sent waves of controversy through the far corners of the internet.

After greeting the audience with a series of self-deprecating bids for them to curb their enthusiasm (I'M SORRY), the comedian decided to settle into some good old fashioned holocaust jokes.

He transitioned from opening banter to deep holocaust cuts by referencing the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations, and bemoaning how many Hollywood sexual predators are Jewish.

From there, he doubled down on the comedic risk and performed a bit about hitting on women in a concentration camp.