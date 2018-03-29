Laura Ingraham apologizes to Parkland teen after he came for her sponsors.

After a dog food company pulled out their ads from her show, Laura Ingraham has decided that maybe bullying a teenager isn't a cool thing to do.
After the Fox News host (you know, the one who did a Hitler salute at the Republican National Convention) taunted March for Our Lives organizer David Hogg for not getting into UCLA, Hogg cleverly harnessed the power of capitalism, calling on her show's advertisers to stop bankrolling such nastiness.
Lo and behold, it worked!
Because when money talks, people actually listen, Ingraham issued an apology, albeit in a way that still pats herself on the back and promotes her show.
Both David and his sister Lauren have declared victory, while also calling on her to learn from the experience.
Here's to dog food and hotel reviews for pushing Ingraham in the right direction!
Next time, try NOT mocking a 17-year-old who just survived a massacre.