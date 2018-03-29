Laura Ingraham apologizes to Parkland teen after he came for her sponsors.

After a dog food company pulled out their ads from her show, Laura Ingraham has decided that maybe bullying a teenager isn't a cool thing to do.

We are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program. — Nutrish (@Nutrish) March 29, 2018

After the Fox News host (you know, the one who did a Hitler salute at the Republican National Convention) taunted March for Our Lives organizer David Hogg for not getting into UCLA, Hogg cleverly harnessed the power of capitalism, calling on her show's advertisers to stop bankrolling such nastiness.

Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers ... Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Lo and behold, it worked!

Rachael Ray's pet food line will no longer advertise during Laura Ingraham's Fox News show after she mocked David Hogg on Twitter.



"The comments she has made are not consistent with how we feel people should be treated" -- @Nutrish spox tells HuffPosthttps://t.co/F70vYPcpho — Hayley Miller (@hayleymiller01) March 29, 2018