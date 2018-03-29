Chris Evans sucker-punches the Fox News host who taunted Parkland teen.

Conservatives just can't stop mocking the teenagers who survived a gun massacre, no matter how disgusting that sentence is.

The latest Profile in Courage comes courtesy of Fox News host Laura Ingraham, famous for doing this at the Republican National Convention.

Giphy

While on Fox News Ingraham is all "DAMN THE GLOBALIST ELITES AND THEIR INSTITUTES OF HIGHER LEARNING, THEY ARE OUT OF TOUCH AND WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND THE REAL PEOPLE," she decided to mock March for Our Lives organizer David Hogg for not getting into UCLA.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Seriously. It's on her Wikipedia.

Laura Ingraham’s Wikipedia page has been updated to reflect her most recent accomplishments! pic.twitter.com/6lRPlXvZfk — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) March 29, 2018

People are aptly asking, "What the f**k is wrong with you?"