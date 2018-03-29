Chris Evans sucker-punches the Fox News host who taunted Parkland teen.

Orli Matlow
Mar 29, 2018@2:48 PM
Conservatives just can't stop mocking the teenagers who survived a gun massacre, no matter how disgusting that sentence is.

The latest Profile in Courage comes courtesy of Fox News host Laura Ingraham, famous for doing this at the Republican National Convention.

Look familiar?
While on Fox News Ingraham is all "DAMN THE GLOBALIST ELITES AND THEIR INSTITUTES OF HIGHER LEARNING, THEY ARE OUT OF TOUCH AND WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND THE REAL PEOPLE," she decided to mock March for Our Lives organizer David Hogg for not getting into UCLA.

Seriously. It's on her Wikipedia.

People are aptly asking, "What the f**k is wrong with you?"

Hogg's sister Lauren is calling on Melania Trump to actually do something about cyberbullying, and that this is a really good place to start.

As much as Fox News claims to be the embodiment of patriotism and American values, there's only one hero who exemplifies the power of truth, justice, and the American way: Captain America.

Chris Evans, Captain America himself, called out Ingraham for her horridness.

Leave it to Cap to ask to right questions:

1. What is the purpose of this tweet?

2. What is wrong with you?

3.Are you actually proud of this?

4. Regardless of your political beliefs and motivations, THIS is how you choose to present yourself?

TL;DR
Team Cap is proud of Evans.

Punching Nazis is literally what Captain America was made for.

