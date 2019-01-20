Laura Ingraham really outdid herself with her most recent racist white lady comment.

At this point it's honestly difficult to keep up with all of the horrible things that come out of Laura Ingraham's mouth. But the Fox News host really out-racist-white-lady'd herself when she mocked a new House member's accent on her podcast last week. Yes, that's right. She made fun of the fact that a woman who moved to this country as a refugee at age 12 went on to become a member of Congress has an accent. Casual reminder that a person with an accent knows more than one language and all that shows is that they are smart, determined, and educated. But, of course, Laura Ingraham is too racist to realize that.

Ingraham played a clip of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaking out against the government shutdown, and then proceeded to say that she "sounds like Rizzo from Grease." And it doesn't stop there. She then takes it upon herself to do an impression of the accent, just in case you were wondering if this whole thing wasn't explicitly racist.

Omar is the first Somali-American to be elected to Congress, and is one of first Muslim members as well. She's received a lot of criticism and accusations from conservatives, which is sadly to be expected.