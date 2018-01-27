Laverne Cox responds to teen seeking advice about crush on trans girl.

On Thursday, the internet fell in love with a teen seeking advice for dating a trans girl.

The now deleted post was written by 17-year-old Reddit user azure-skies, who eloquently professed a deep crush on a trans girl at his high school.

He turned to the internet for advice on how to ask her out, while also expressing concerns over the teasing they both might endure.

His middle school brother gave him solid advice, and suggested he buy her flowers for Valentine's Day.

The internet quickly became invested in the budding love story.

There is a 17yo boy on Reddit asking advice how to ask out a trans girl at school. It is absolutely heartwarming, and also he’s a really good writer? https://t.co/vPf2Ajnubn pic.twitter.com/CC3SnNssL7 — Eric Francisco (@EricTheDragon) January 24, 2018