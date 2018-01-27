Laverne Cox responds to teen seeking advice about crush on trans girl.

On Thursday, the internet fell in love with a teen seeking advice for dating a trans girl.
The now deleted post was written by 17-year-old Reddit user azure-skies, who eloquently professed a deep crush on a trans girl at his high school.
He turned to the internet for advice on how to ask her out, while also expressing concerns over the teasing they both might endure.
His middle school brother gave him solid advice, and suggested he buy her flowers for Valentine's Day.
The internet quickly became invested in the budding love story.
The story took the internet by such a storm that eventually Laverne Cox weighed in with some advice for the teen.
The Orange is the New Black actress, model and overall icon laid on some loving truth.
She wrote:
"Omg if I could advise this young man I would say that life is so much bigger than high school and if this young woman makes you as happy as it seems you must go towards that happiness. Love sets us free. Make her feel as special as she is & as you see her.
#transisbeautiful"
Hopefully he sees Laverne's advice and takes heed. And selfishly for the rest of us, hopefully the internet is blessed with more heart melting updates.