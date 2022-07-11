17 brutal tweets about Lea Michele replacing Beanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl.'

Where to start in unpacking the Funny Girl drama? In 1891 when Fanny Brice was born...

Okay, that's a little too far. Let's begin in 2020, when notorious actress/singer Lea Michele came under fire for alleged abusive and racist behavior toward her castmates in Glee and in past theatrical productions. She has since apologized (kinda), but Twitter never forgets...

Fast-forward to Beanie Feldstein, rising star of stage and screen, getting cast in the 2022 Funny Girl revival on Broadway. People were generally thrilled for Beanie, but not as thrilled as they were for Lea's schadenfreude. The joy of seeing a lovable, plus-size, queer woman playing a Broadway lead was soon crushed by...reviews.

Critics panned Beanie's vocal performance to the point where many feel that she was "bullied" out of the role.

Which leads us to now: Beanie has announced she will be leaving sooner than expected, and, to many a theatre kid's chagrin, her replacement was revealed to be... you guessed it. Oh, I also think Lea Michele's character on Glee played Fanny Brice, too? There's just A LOT going on, here. So, here are the funniest tweets that explain this historic casting drama better than I ever could: