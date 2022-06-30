Man asks if he was wrong to leave interview when employer wouldn't disclose salary.

Finding a well-paying job is harder than pushing a camel through a small hole or whatever the saying is. So if you have a specific set of skills that you know is of great value, why compromise for an employer?

When a young man eager to join the workforce was upfront about his expectations, he was met with anger and harrassment from an employer and a recruiter. His crime? Asking what the salary is for a job he was literally interviewing for.

So shocked by the turn of events, he decided to consult the Am I The As*hole forum on Reddit to see if he was really on the right side of history. Here is the post with glorious hand-picked responses:

"AITA (Am I the as*hole) for walking out of an interview when they would not disclose a salary to me?"