This video of LeBron James holding a little girl at a cancer benefit melted Twitter's heart.

On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers left the court and hit the runway for the Flashes of Hope event, which raises money for pediatric cancer research. Each basketball player hit the runway with an adorable child, and as you can imagine Twitter lost it's damn mind.

While all of the pictures of the players with children are precious, LeBron James and Kaleia took the cake.

UGH, look at how natural he is with her?! She's so adorable and happy. I think I'm pregnant?! Or Twitter is pregnant?! What is life?!

How amazing is this pic of @KingJames holding this little girl at the @cavs @flashesofhope event! pic.twitter.com/NONGuMGN0g — DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 19, 2017

Twitter really melted when LeBron posted a sweet message to Kaleia after the event.

All of the commenters have now dissipated into a puddle.