Twitter has officially crowned a new king. At least, until another contender comes along to claim the royal status. The digital crowning occurred after LeBron James called Donald Trump a bum on Twitter. The insult was lodged shortly after Trump formally disinvited championship Warriors player Stephen Curry from the White House in an early morning tweet.

"Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!" Trump tweeted.

However, this was after Curry told reporters he didn't want to go to the White House on Friday. So, Trump's tweet was obviously late to the game.

It was at this very moment in the online dialogue that LeBron saw the bat signal to slam Trump.

"U bum @ StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!" LeBron wrote.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Twitter immediately exploded with adoration for their new king.

LMAO HE CALLED TRUMP A BUM — Ben 🅥 (@BenKnicks18) September 23, 2017

Some used the moment to compare him to Michael Jordan.

He’s truly greater than MJ now, I’ve been shown the light — Matt (@KlNG_MATT) September 23, 2017

While others agreed with LeBron's assessment of the president.

Twitter has been waiting for this level of drag.

In fact, his tweet spurred the power of the Holy Ghost for some.

LeBron tweet got me feeling like... pic.twitter.com/xzYn2MBY11 — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) September 23, 2017

This moment on Twitter even called for a Neil Degrasse Tyson cameo.

LeBron + Diss = Watch LeDiss heavy mic drop pic.twitter.com/z5ZbAbYLhh — ArleBear (@ArleBear) September 23, 2017

Others took the opportunity to point out how Trump treats white supremacists better than basketball players.

The internet is gunning to replace Trump with LeBron.

This is the moment when LeBron James truly became president. https://t.co/0pVBCBYdjY — Zachary Abate (@zabate) September 23, 2017

He's almost old enough to run for office.

LeBron turns 35 on December 30, 2020. Eligible to be POTUS with three weeks to spare. https://t.co/VEr5ISuhTT — Richard H Thaler (@R_Thaler) September 23, 2017

Jersey sales must be going through the roof this week.

Puts LeBron jersey on top of Steph Curry jersey on top of Kaepernick jersey on top of pic.twitter.com/OpiCwHa2mF — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 23, 2017

In fact, people are ready for shirts commemorating this Twitter diss.

I can’t wait for @Nike to drop the “u bum” t-shirts 😂 — Abdoulie Njai (@Doulienjai) September 23, 2017

Even Curry's daughter was here for it.

It's safe to say his tweet was a slam dunk.

